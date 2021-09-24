One Tank Trips: Art Course 2021 at the Nelson Atkins Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Combine art and mini golf when you visit Art Course 2021 at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art.

Located in the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park, guests will find nine holes that were inspired by pieces of art in the museum's collection.

The attraction opened in 2019 for the summer and didn't open in 2020 due to COVID-19, so it's back for its second season in 2021.

For kids, there is a scavenger hunt where they can go inside the museum and find the artwork that inspired each of the 9 holes on the course.

Once they check it off of their list, they can take it to the gift shop and get a free prize.

Whether you're a professional or beginner, the course accommodates all skill levels.

On the course, they have a snack bar with local treats and other food options.

For more information, click visit the museum website.