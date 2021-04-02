One Tank Trips: Exploring downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There is no shortage of things to do on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas, as there are several shops, restaurants and opportunities for fun.

Our 41 Action News One Tank Trip crew made stops at the Phoenix Gallery, Delaney and Loew, Au Marche and Brits.

The Phoenix Gallery carries the work of over 400 regional, local and national artists. Everything in the gallery is hand made, from ceramics to jewelry and blown glass.

One of Phoenix Gallery's resident artists, Patrick Schlotterback gave our crew a painting lesson during their visit.

Schlotterback specializes in oil portraits and works out of his studio, "Creative Mass Studios," located inside the Phoenix Gallery. Soon you will be able to sign up for a lesson with him.

Director of Phoenix Gallery, Sue Shea plans on creating tours throughout downtown Lawrence in partnership with other local shops.

The idea is to get a group together and start things off at the gallery and then pick your day. Options include making candles, painting, tastings and local shops.

Delaney and Loew is a cookware shop that has bakeware, textiles, cutlery, local finds and olive oil and vinegar.

They get their oil and vinegar from a company called Olivelle, and when you come, tastings are available. There are over 10 different olive oils and 10 different vinegar flavors.

Au Marche is a market that offers products from all over Europe.

With items including chocolates, cheeses, candy and macrons imported from France, the local shop offers items you may or may not be familiar with. They stock European food and bath-and-beauty items in order to cater to people who are looking for a taste of their homeland, or for a sentimental reminder of a favorite trip abroad.

Brits is a local shop that sells all things British.

The goal is to offer the everyday items that British people remember or that people bought while they were on a trip over there and couldn't find when they got back. With biscuits, tea, bangers and chocolate, there are plenty of British food options.

There are also British trinkets that make great gifts, from mugs to Harry Potter items, to clothing and magnets.

To plan your tour, contact Sue Shea at Phoenix Gallery.