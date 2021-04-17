OP Farmers Market set to begin on Saturday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With Spring, comes farmers markets around the metro!

The Overland Park Farmers Market starts this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center.

According to the OP Farmers Market website, vendors will be spaced out in the parking lot for safety reasons regarding COVID-19. The city also lists that "shoppers and vendors must wear masks or face coverings where guests may be gathered and are unable to maintain six feet of distance."

Last April, the OP Farmers Market started at the Overland Park Convention Center Parking Lot because of COVID-19. It was a drive-thru style market. You will drive up to get in line and when you see your vendor you want to buy from, you just roll down your window and order.

Vendors were able to go back to downtown Overland Park last July.

Cities around the metro continue to revamp these markets like in Shawnee, where they will have a Thursday night market.

"Our farmers market is kind of just directly in competition with our surrounding areas: Merriam, Overland Park. They have had some really well-established farmers markets for a long time," Julie Breithaupt, Communications Manager with the City of Shawnee, Kansas said. "We just decided we were really trying to draw in more families, make it a family friendly event."

Shawnee's Moonlight Market will happen every third Thursday of the month: June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 21 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.