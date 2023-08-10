Organizers working to finalize funeral arrangements for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairway residents continued to honor the sacrifice of fallen police officer Jonah Oswald on Wednesday, as residents tied blue ribbons around the trees that give the city its character.

Details were still being finalized Wednesday for service and funeral information.

Lenexa police spokesperson Danny Chavez said Wednesday night organizers are hopeful of announcing details soon.

