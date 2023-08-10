Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Organizers working to finalize funeral arrangements for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Officer Jonah Oswald 1920x1080-1.jpg
KSHB 41
Officer Jonah Oswald 1920x1080-1.jpg
Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 21:21:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairway residents continued to honor the sacrifice of fallen police officer Jonah Oswald on Wednesday, as residents tied blue ribbons around the trees that give the city its character.

Details were still being finalized Wednesday for service and funeral information.

Lenexa police spokesperson Danny Chavez said Wednesday night organizers are hopeful of announcing details soon.

Those wanting to make a donation to Oswald's family can do so by clicking this link.

Check with KSHB 41 for additional details on Oswald's services.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app