Overland Park launches FrameworkOP with public meeting Tuesday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park, Kansas, will begin its long-term planning process Tuesday night when it launches its new FrameworkOP initiative.

The initiative relies on public participation to outline priorities for the future of the city over the next several decades.

Members of the public can give their opinions during a workshop called “Framing our Future,” taking place at 7 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center at 6000 College Blvd. Registration is not required, but you can sign up in advance online .

FrameworkOP is the city’s comprehensive plan . It analyzes topics like housing, equity, infrastructure, public safety, parks and more to set the city on a successful path. The city updates its current comprehensive plan as necessary, but says now is the time to reevaluate the plan in its entirety to align with current needs.

Over the next year the city will gather feedback, analyze data and develop the plan. The council will vote on adopting a plan in the fall 2023.

Aside from tonight’s kickoff meeting, the city hopes to host smaller feedback sessions with neighborhood associations, churches, social organizations, business groups and more. If you’re interested in hosting one of those meetings, reach out to Erin Ollig, a manager with the city’s Strategic Planning Division, via email at erin.ollig@opkansas.org or by phone at 913-895-6242.

In 2018, the city carried out its ForwardOP initiative to create a vision for the city as a forward-thinking, innovative and welcoming community. FrameworkOP will create ways to achieve that vision.

The city will spend about $700,000 on the FrameworkOP initiative. That includes hiring a consultant to help with the process.