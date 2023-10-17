Overland Park Recycling business promotes equity, hires employees with disabilities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a nationally-recognized designation with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The purpose of the recognition is “to commemorate the many contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy,” according to the Department of Labor. This year’s theme is “Access and Equity.”

In Johnson County, the Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing this month on a local level.

Various organizations are taking part in providing employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities throughout Johnson County, some of which KSHB 41 spoke with.

One organization, L’Arche Heartland in Overland Park, provides employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities year-round.

It routinely operates a day program, as well as a residential program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

L'Arche is an organization with multiple communities nationwide. L’Arche Heartland services 34 individuals between the day and residential program, which they refer to as “core members.”

In addition to programming like games, trips and quality time, the facility provides employment opportunities for its residents, including working with a recycling business.

“It’s grown substantially,” said Nicole Kaufmann, executive director at L’Arche Heartland.

She’s been in her role for two years, but she worked as a live-in assistant prior to stepping up.

“There are stigmas about what core members, or about what individuals with disabilities are capable of,” Kaufmann said. “I learned very quickly that these individuals have a lot more to offer than society gives them credit for. They have gifts, they have talents, they have love to share.”

Kaufmann says from her experience working with individuals with disabilities, the desire to want to work is there.

“The core members were really excited to be able to give back as opposed to just feel like they were being served here,” Kaufmann said. “This was a way for them to be out there and serving others and really helping the world.”

The recycling business originally began around 2015 with partners solely in the Overland Park area. Eventually, it expanded to 47 partners — mostly small businesses — in the Kansas City area.

“Myself and between one and three core members go out usually twice a day to pick up recycling in the Overland Park and Kansas City area from mostly small businesses, but also some larger businesses and residential facilities as well,” said Antonia Curry, an employee at L’Arche who oversees the recycling business.

"Over lunchtime or in the afternoons when we have extra people or extra time, we also crush the cans," Curry said. "And then we sell our cans to help support the business."

One of the business partners, The Upper Crust, has been partners with L’Arche Heartland for years.

The co-founder, Jan Knobel, says the best part of doing business with L’Arche Heartland is how mutually beneficial it is.

“I think it’s a win-win,” Knobel said. “They help us out, by supporting them, we’re helping their program out. They’re lovely people to work with, and just reliable and friendly and hard workers. So, we appreciate all of that.”

And their hard work pays off, literally. Each time a core member does a shift, their hours are recorded so they can receive pay once a month.

“They’re being compensated for the work that they’re doing,” Kaufmann said. “And it’s not enough, it’s not a living wage. We still have room to grow. And I would like for us to have a program that is helping core members to achieve more independence.”

But despite it not being a living wage, the core members are still gaining other things from their shifts.

“It’s like a family,” said Alex Lind, a core member who’s been with L’Arche Heartland for years.

He and his friend, Alex Herrera, did their most recent recycling shift with Curry at The Upper Crust.

“My favorite part about going out in the community is just to have a great time with all my friends and my staff members,” Herrera said.

Both Lind and Herrera have goals they’re working towards and hobbies that keep them busy outside of work.

“I do a lot of art projects and keep myself busy at home,” Lind said. He also hopes to travel soon.

As for Herrera, his love for animals is something he’d love to turn into a career one day.

“Maybe someday I could volunteer at the Kansas City Zoo and help out with the animals or help hand out tickets or help out with the rides,” Herrera said. “Or help hand out food to people from the restaurants that they have there.”

In response to this year’s theme of “Access and Equity,” Kaufmann says an immediate way to create equitable work opportunities for people like Lind and Herrera is to first acknowledge their humanity.

“Being seen as actually having something to offer,” she said.

—