Overland Park tech company to relocate headquarters to former Sprint campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The transformation of the former Sprint Campus, which is now called Aspiria, continued Tuesday with the announcement of a new tenant.

TreviPay, which manages business-to-business payments across the globe, will lease 73,000 square feet of space and relocate its corporate headquarters to the campus, Occidental Management announced.

Currently, TreviPay’s North American headquarters are located northeast of the intersection of College Boulevard and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

“The Aspiria Campus is a perfect location for TreviPay’s Global Headquarters,” TreviPay CEO Brandon Spear said in a statement. “The new location allows our more than 400 Kansas City-area employees to be in one location. We are thrilled to be able to offer our growing employee base an inspired collaborative space with access to many amenities.”

Occidental Management President Chad Stafford called TreviPay’s decision “a big step for the Aspiria campus,” which highlights what the complex has to offer in the way of technology, amenities, access, security, and sheer size.”

Previously known as Multi Service Technology Solutions Inc. before a March rebrand, TreviPay joins Yellow Corp., CreativeOne and TTEC Holdings among businesses to sign lease agreements to move into Aspiria.

Occidental Management, which is based in Wichita, submitted a redevelopment plan to the city a year ago after buying the 17-building, 200-acre campus in July 2019 for $251 million .

Overland Park approved a rezoning ordinance in April , which paved the way for residential units, retail space and a 120-room hotel.

TreviPay is expected to move into the office space next month, according to Occidental Management.