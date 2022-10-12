Overland Park to discuss pay raise for city’s crossing guards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — During a meeting Wednesday night, leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, will get their first look at a proposal to increase hourly salaries for crossing guards who work outside schools in the city.

The proposal raises wages by $3.26 an hour, from $21.75 to $25.01. The increase would cost the city $54,356, but the city has money leftover from the crossing guard budgets of 2020 and 2021 to cover the increase.

Since 2018, the city has contracted All City Management Services (ACMS) to run the crossing guard program. ACMS manages programs for several cities and school districts across the greater Kansas City area and United States. In Overland Park, it supplies guards to 52 crossings at 40 schools.

ACMS is currently hiring crossing guards. The pay raise could lure more applicants. In May 2022, ACMS missed 78 shifts, partly because of low staffing. During the first month of the 2022-23 school year, the company missed only 26 shifts, according to the city.

For information on how to apply, visit the company’s website .