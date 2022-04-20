Overland Park's Deer Creek Golf Course could become single family homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The land that was once Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park could be turned into single family homes.

The course officially closed its doors on April 1 , with little information available about what would happen to the land. Before that, in February, the Overland Park City Council had denied a development proposal to put apartments on the course, but no such plans were immediately put out after announcing the closure of the course.

Since then, some residents have started a grass roots campaign to save the course.

Their attempts to do so may be foiled, as the owners of Deer Creek have submitted an application to divide parts of the land into single-family homes.

The new development would be called "Highlands of Deer Creek," according to the proposal.

The property is already zoned for these types of homes, so it would not need rezoning, and only the planning commission will vote on the proposal, not the full city council, according to the city of Overland Park.

A public hearing and vote for the motion is tentatively set for June 13.

