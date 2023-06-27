Owner of business next to mass shooting crime scene recalls incident, addresses accusations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A balloon release was held Monday evening to remember the victims — Jasity Strong, 28, Camden Brown, 29, and Nikko Manning, 22, — of a mass shooting Sunday near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Strong, Brown and Manning were celebrating at a private event when they were caught in the crossfire, according to Nate Gadson, owner of Perfect Touch Auto where the gathering was held.

Gadson said family celebrations have been held at his establishment in the past. But he complained the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has been notified about crowds gathering in the parking lot next to his, which is where the shooting allegedly transpired.



"My cousins died. It wasn’t just some random people. We knew these people ... this was our family," Gadson said. "They were here to celebrate their born day and it ended up being their death day, and it’s not fair."

He told KSHB 41 he would like to provide clarity on the accusations involving this business and the gathering.



"When something bad happens, it's whoever is the closest around — it's their fault. I understand how things happen," Gadson said. "I don't condone none of the violence because we got babies out here. We want them to live longer than us. They're dying faster, and we burying our kids."

Gadson said he left the party for five minutes and rushed back when he heard the gunshots.

"I feel like I didn't do my job when I lost my cousin because if he stayed where I told him to stay he wouldn't have been outside," he said. "You shouldn't have to be in a war zone because you want to enjoy yourself. It's not a Prospect, Paseo, north-side problem ... it's an all-around problem."

Around 100 people were at the parking lot where the shooting started, according to Gadson.

In response to Gadson's claim KCPD has been asked to assist with crowds but has not provided aid, a department spokesperson provided the below statement.

"There have been numerous contacts with a couple sergeants that work overnight, and they have made multiple attempts, as available, to handle issues around crowds or traffic congestion through proactive efforts as well as responsive efforts to concerns brought up by the business owner," according to KCPD.

