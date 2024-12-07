Owner wants to save fire-damaged, derelict 'Pink House' on Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a big "Pink House" on Troost Avenue that you can't forget if you see it.

On Friday morning, the derelict building partially collapsed after being damaged by a fire.

It took out power to some of its neighbors and damaged a vacant home nearby. However, the building provided a sense of structure.

"I used to be homeless and this building has saved me quite a bit. Late night, cold, come get you food and a blanket," said Quinton Rideout, who donates resources to the property.

Through Friday evening, crime tape was up signaling the building may not be safe to enter.

People without shelter still came to get some of their wants and needs, including clothes and winter necessities.

While it served some people, it was a nuisance for others.

Rideout said, "I understand that he couldn't keep up but he did his part. I've been coming here for 10 years so it's sad to see this won't be a part of the homeless community's blessing."

Jerry Crowell operates the home. He said he tried to fix it up over the years.

However, he shared that he's in poor health with a brain cancer diagnosis.

"I'm not happy. I'm not happy and I'm devastated. I'm broke. I need support. I need funds," he said.

It's unclear what the property's future will be in the Manheim Park neighborhood.

The home has piles of stuff blocking entryways.

It was once on the city's dangerous buildings list and at risk for emergency demolition.

KSHB 41 also found at least 21 cases of city code violations.

Crowell said it's more than 100 years old. He acknowledged the work is long overdue but he can't fix it alone.

"All I know is I help lots of people and I need the public to come in," Crowell said. "I need help and support which I've been trying to get."

After the fire, the building appears to be in irreparable shape.

Inspectors with the city’s dangerous buildings unit were on scene to assess the structure.

KCFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

