15-year-old charged in Chiefs rally shooting to serve sentence in youth detention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old charged in the Chiefs rally shooting will serve his sentence in the Missouri Division of Youth Services, which operates the state's juvenile correctional facilities, a judge ruled Thursday.

In March, he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class B felony, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.

On July 11, the boy admitted to the unlawful use of a weapon charge and to shooting a gun at someone.

A Jackson County Juvenile Officer allowed the armed criminal action charge to be dropped and agreed not to try him as an adult.

During a court appearance Thursday, the teen boy's attorney asked for him to be placed under intensive supervision suspension — house arrest with no access to social media.

A detective with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department testified on the investigation into the minor's involvement in the shooting.

During testimony, evidence was presented to show the teen boy was involved with what investigators called bad influences before the shooting.

Investigators found social media posts of the juvenile holding guns with other suspects involved in the shooting.

Still, it was noted that it was the first time the teen boy had been in trouble with the law and that he was an A, B student in school.

Before a decision was made on his sentencing, the teen boy read a letter in court that said in part, "I apologize for my actions. I understand there's some consequences."

The juvenile ended with saying, "I apologize to my family and the community."

A member of the prosecution recommended the teen boy be sentenced to the Missouri Division of Youth Services.

After short recess for deliberation, a judge sentenced the boy to 9-12 months in state youth detention center.

The Chiefs rally shooting left Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved mother and local DJ, dead and injured over 20 others.

—

