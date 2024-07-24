15-year-old won't be tried as adult in connection to Chiefs rally shooting, court says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old charged in connection to the deadly Chiefs rally shooting won't be charged as an adult, the Jackson County Family Court said Wednesday.

The teen boy was charged in March with unlawful use of a weapon, a class B felony, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.

On July 11, the boy admitted to the unlawful use of a weapon charge and to shooting a firearm at a person.

The Jackson County Juvenile Officer later dismissed the armed criminal action charge and agreed to not seek to try the teen boy as an adult.

Instead, the teen boy's case will continue to be heard in the Jackson County Family Court.

The teen is in court on Thursday, July 25.

On June 13, a judge also ruled another 16-year-old charged in connection to the shooting wouldn't be tried as an adult.

A third teen is also facing charges related to gun possession and resisting arrest charges.

The shooting left beloved mother and DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead and injured over 20 others, most of whom were children.

