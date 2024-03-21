15-year-old charged in Chiefs rally shooting could be 2nd minor tried as adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a mass shooting that happened as the Chiefs rally shooting ended, marking third minor to be charged and second that could be tried as an adult.

The Jackson County Family Court announced the teen boy is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class B felony and armed criminal action, a unclassified felony.

He's accused of shooting at someone during the gunfire that created a chaotic scene at the deadly shooting on Feb. 14.

A certification hearing will be held where a judge will hear evidence to see if the boy should be tried as an adult.

A judge will also hear evidence on whether a 16-year-old boy charged in the shooting will stand trial as an adult. He's charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

A third juvenile is charged with charges related to possessing a gun and resisting arrest.

The shooting killed beloved mother and DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured over 20 others.

Three men — Lyndell Mays, Dominic Miller and Terry J. Young — have also been charged with murder charges among others for their roles in Lopez-Galvan's death.

