Charlie Hustle designs shirt with proceeds going toward KCStrong fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based Charlie Hustle has designed a shirt for sale with 100 percent of the proceeds to benefit the KCStrong fund.

The KCStrong fund was established late Thursday between the United Way of Greater Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $390,00 in contributions have been made that will be used to support the Feb. 14 shooting victims, their families, mental health resources, and first responders.

Earlier Friday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted his support for the effort. Also earlier Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a $200,000 contribution to the fund.

“We are all trying to find our way to help support our community and bring some light to the tragic events that transpired after the parade,” Charlie Hustle founder/CEO Chase McAnulty said Friday in an e-mail. “This just felt like something we had to do , something expected by our fans and our community. It’s our way of stepping up.”

