Taylor Swift donates $100k to GoFundMe of Kansas City DJ killed in parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift donated $100k Friday to the GoFundMe made for the family of the Kansas City DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the mass shooting outside Union Station after the Chiefs Super Bowl rally on Wednesday, Swift's representative confirmed to Variety.

Swift made two $50,000 donations, equaling $100,000, in what was the early morning hours in Kansas City, but would've been nighttime in Melbourne, Australia, where the singer-songwriter is performing three shows following her appearance at Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift's notes on the two GoFundMe donations read: "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

Lopez-Galvan was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win with her family when she, along with 22 others, were shot. Lopez-Galvan is the sole fatality of the mass shooting, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Some members of her family were among the gunshot victims.

The description of the GoFundMe, which was created Thursday evening, states the donations will go toward supporting Lopez-Galvan's two children and her husband of 22 years. It's goal is set at $75,000, but has far surpassed that as donations have climbed to over $194,000 as of 8 a.m. on Friday.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was a popular disc jockey in Kansas City, and hosted "Taste of Tejano" on local radio station KKFI-FM.

