Chiefs launch emergency response fund 'KCStrong' in wake of mass shooting; franchise donates $200k

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday more details of their partnership in a fundraising effort to help support victims and their families in the wake of the mass shooting outside Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have partnered with United Way Greater Kansas City to establish the fund, and announced it, along with the NFL and Hunt Family Foundation, have donated $200,000 to the cause. The United Way announced initial details of the effort late Thursday night.

In partnership with @UnitedWayGKC, we've launched #KCStrong, an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders.



The Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation and NFL are supporting this cause

Donations will not only support victims and their families but will also go toward first responders who assisted in the aftermath of the fatal shooting where one woman was killed and 22 others were shot.

Earlier Friday, two juveniles were charged relating to gun possession and resisting arrest. The release regarding the juvenile charges says "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

