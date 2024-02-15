Watch Now
'Gotta get people out of here': Radio traffic captures emergency response to shooting after Chiefs rally

Posted at 7:28 AM, Feb 15, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day of celebration turned to tragedy after a shooting broke out following Wednesday's Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

A total of 22 victims, including nine children, were struck by gunfire. One of the victims, identified by KKFI 90.1 FM radio as DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died from injuries.

Radio traffic captured efforts from first responders as they worked to secure the scene and rush victims to area hospitals.

The following audio has been edited for clarity. Discretion is advised.

Police radio traffic of response to Chiefs rally shooting

