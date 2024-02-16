'I’m very thankful that I have somebody to lean on': Sisters share feelings, thoughts 2 days after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was only a few days ago when there were crowds outside of Union Station cheering for the Chiefs.

Now on Friday, there's a memorial.

It makes trying to return to normal life a lot harder for those who witnessed Wednesday's shooting, like sisters Amber Sanford and Kacie Durham, and their kids.

The city set up an area on the corner of Pershing and Grand for people to collect belongs they left behind at the parade.

Sanford and Durham are doing that, while also trying to collect their thoughts.

"I think I’m still two days later, three days later, processing what happened," Sanford said.

Amid the fun captured in pictures on parade day, Sanford caught on video the moment gunshots rang out.

The chaos and confusion left their families scarred. Both women say their kids have had trouble sleeping at night.

"It’s hard to put into words exactly how I feel about the situation," Sanford said. "It’s gonna take a while to get over this and get through this as I should say, because I don’t even know if I’m going to get over it, but to get through it will take some time."

What comforts them is being together.

Sanford and Durham were together at the parade, and now they're together in healing.

"We’ve been through a million things together, and this is definitely the worst one, I would say," Durham said. "I’m very thankful that I have somebody to lean on that that understands exactly how I’m feeling."

The phrase "KC Strong" is plastered all over Union Station. The phrase takes on a very real meaning, in more ways than one.

"There’s there’s no way to deal with this on your own, you’ve got to have a support system," Durham said. "If you feel like you’re alone, you’re not."

