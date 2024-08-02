KCMO man admits to having others illegally purchase guns for him, 1 that was found after Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man admitted to having others illegally buy guns for him, including one that was recovered after the deadly Chiefs rally shooting.

Chaelyn Hendrick Groves pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.

Groves was one of three men who were charged in connection to an illegal gun straw purchasing and trafficking case.

Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., 22, also pleaded guilty to the same charge on Wednesday.

Investigators found that Groves gave Williams the money to purchase a Stag Arms 300-caliber pistol from The Ammo Box during the gun show at the KCI Expo Center in November 2023.

The pistol was later found at the scene of the chaotic shooting that left beloved mother and local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead and injured over 20 others.

When the gun was traced back to Williams, he told agents the pistol was stolen from him, resulting in the charge.

Groves also lied to agents, saying that he wasn't Chaelyn Hendrick Groves.

They both later admitted to lying and face up to five years in federal prison.

No word on a sentencing date.

