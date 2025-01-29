Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s co-host continues 'A Taste of Tejano' in her honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s death, the Kansas City community is preparing for another Chiefs Super Bowl.

Lopez-Galvan was killed outside of Union Station at the conclusion of the Super Bowl rally after someone fired a gun into the crowd during an argument.

Lopez-Galvan’s “A Taste of Tejano” co-host, Tommy Andrade, said Lopez-Galvan would have been ecstatic to keep the party going for another year.

Andrade spoke of her energy multiple times during our interview, where we discussed the show’s evolution over the last year without her.

“There’s a huge hole that probably will never be filled because of the personality she had,” Andrade said. “The energy she brought to the show.”

Andrade continues to host their show every Tuesday night on KKFI, but the energy in the room still doesn’t quite match the music.

“Even listeners that we’ve had of the show had always commented on the way that we interacted with each other,” he said. “It was like a family, a brother and sister having fun, and now it’s just me. It’s a little more difficult to adjust to because I don’t have the conversations that I had that people can interact with.”

Andrade recalled the pranks they would play on each other, too. There was frequently laughing on the airwaves, leaving listeners wondering why.

“I was honored to know her, to be her friend and to go through this life knowing that I was a friend of Lisa’s,” Andrade said.

He plans to re-air Lopez-Galvan's last show and her tribute show leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

