Proposed legislation on two gun law changes scrapped in Missouri after parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legislation that would allow firearms in churches and other places of worship with a concealed carry permit will be scrapped in this year's Missouri legislative session.

In addition, proposed legislation that would provide a sales tax exemption for firearms and ammunition sales also will not get a vote during the session.

Sales tax opponents claim "that this bill is intended to preserve our second amendment rights. Taxation on firearms and ammunition is an infringement on our right to bear arms. Therefore, it is unconstitutional to tax firearms and ammunition. This bill specifies that firearms and ammunition sold in this state are exempt from state and local sales tax."

Opponents of the sales tax exemption claim "sales tax on firearms and ammunition is very important for funding necessities like public infrastructure and city services. Opponents further stated that this is not an infringement on a constitutional right, but is merely a tax on a product. Opponents stated that they would be opposed to any sales tax reduction."

Rep. Jonathan Patterson, Republican Majority Floor Leader. said in a statement that "while I do think both proposals are worthy of debate, they have no path to becoming law at this point. "Now is not the appropriate time to be taking up those bills and therefore they will not be brought up this session."

This comes after the mass shooting at Wednesday's after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade and rally at Union Station.

The gunfire killed well-known DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and wounded more than 20 others.

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shootings.

"The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges," according to a statement from the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri - Jackson County Family Court Division. "It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

In addition, Jose Castillo, was charged in Jackson County Court with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Castillo is set for a bond hearing on Feb. 26.

