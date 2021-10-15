Parents demand action after racist incident at Park Hill South High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angry parents told the Park Hill School Board Thursday night the district is not doing enough to combat racism in the district.

The emotional pleas for action come after a September incident where a group of students at Park Hill South High School created a petition to reinstate slavery.

One woman who spoke to the board Thursday night said she experienced racism when she attended district schools 30 years ago and feels like little has changed.

Dr. Terri Deayon, the district's director of diversity, access, inclusion and family engagement counselors, told the board about the work that's been done since the racist petition came to light.

There have been meetings with student groups, including the Black Student Union, open lunch conversations and grade-level assemblies.

Deayon stressed the work requires listening to students, staff, parents and the community to help make needed changes.

A Sense of Belonging Council at Park Hill South will be another way the district can hear about possible solutions.

Deayon told the board that the work required is legacy work and will last years into the future.

