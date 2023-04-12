'Worlds of Fun was like Worlds of Chaos' Parents react to new chaperone policy at Worlds of Fun

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A new policy change requiring an adult chaperone for minors at Worlds of Fun is getting support from some parents.

The theme park made a change after a large fight broke out on the park's season opener and 50th anniversary.

“Worlds of Fun was like Worlds of Chaos," John Garcia said.

Garcia was with his grandchildren when the fight broke out over the weekend.

"It made me nervous," Garcia said. "I’m looking at the grand kids like do I need to protect them?”

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said 100 to 150 teenagers were involved in fights and unsupervised.

The new policy at Worlds of Fun requires anyone under 15 to have a chaperone at least 21-years-old when in attendance after 4 p.m.

“It’s a bummer for them. We feel for them. We know," said Luke Powell.

Powell owns Winnwood Skate Center and implemented a chaperone policy after a fight on New Years Eve.

Powell said the changes brought a positive change.

"Our birthday parties have drastically picked up," Powell said. "I mean we’re slammed almost every weekend.”

Garcia supports the new chaperone rules at Worlds of Fun and said the recent violence won't keep him away.

“As long as they correct those steps making it more secure and more fun, then we’ll definitely go back," Garcia said.

The new chaperone policy rule at Worlds of Fun goes into effect on Saturday, April 15.

