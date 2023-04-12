Watch Now
Worlds of Fun to implement chaperone policy beginning April 15

Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:09:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun announced Wednesday that it will implement a chaperone policy for all guests under the age of 15 beginning April 15.

Under the new policy, all guests under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is over the age of 21 to be able to enter and/or remain at the theme park after 4 p.m.

Chaperones will be required to show a valid government-issued photo I.D., accompany their party during entry to the theme park and the chaperone must remain inside the park during the visit.

The new policy follows multiple fights that broke out at the theme park last Saturday, the first day the park opened for it's 50th anniversary.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, there was an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved in fights and all appeared to be unsupervised.

The office said that multiple fights continued to break out among the group as officials tried to remove them from the park.

The situation also required many off-duty Worlds of Fun deputies, Worlds of Fun security officers and off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, police officers to assist in clearing out the park and breaking up the fights.

This is not the first time the theme park has dealt with multiple fights throughout its history. Back in 2019, as many as 300 people, mostly teenagers, were involved in fights around the theme park.

