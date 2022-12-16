Parents react to rolling blackouts for some Olathe school bus routes

OLATHE, Kan. — Beginning Jan. 5, 2023, the Olathe Public Schools district will implement rolling transportation blackouts for certain bus routes.

An online message to parents said the reason for the decision is because of an existing lack of school bus drivers and an uptick in driver illness.

“Unfortunately, we’re at a point where we don’t have the manpower," said Becky Grubaugh, a spokesperson with Olathe Public Schools. "Our hope is with rolling blackouts, that it provides some consistency for our families. Like a power company, there are specific days each week where certain routes will not receive service. We’re hoping that can give families the information that they need to plan each week.

Grubaugh said impacted parents will get a 20% discount for second semester bus fees. She added the change in service won't impact special education and early education services.

DS Bus Lines provides school bus transportation for Olathe Public Schools.

The company sent KSHB 41 the following statement:

"DS Bus Lines is actively recruiting driver talent in all of our markets, including Kansas City. We offer above-market starting wages and excellent benefits to attract part-time school bus drivers in Kansas City for the Olathe, Shawnee Mission, Piper, Belton, and Smithville school districts."

Amy Carter, a parent in the district, weighed in on the changes.

“I just can’t imagine the position that some families find themselves in scrambling to find that transportation," Carter said.

Carter has two children who attend Olathe East High School. One is a senior, the other is a freshman who sometimes rides the bus.

“I feel for the whole district situation with the bus driver's situation and also the teachers. I just feel like some of these positions are undervalued," Carter said. "I just think maybe our priorities are not as aligned as what I would prefer them to be.”

Outside of Frontier Trail Middle School, parents who don't rely on the school bus picked up their children, including Melinda Stahl.

Stahl said she wasn't surprised by the district's decision, but sympathizes with parents who rely on the school bus to take their children to and from school.

“I know it could create a hardship for them trying to figure out how they’re going to get their kid from school or even to school depending on how these rolling blackouts work," Stahl said.

A district spokesperson said they'll work with families on a case-by-case basis for transportation help. The rolling blackouts are expected to last for the rest of the current school year.

—