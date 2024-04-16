Parents who lost a child to gun violence react to death of 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman

KANSAS CITY, MO — Thomas Simmons and Rosilyn Temple lost children to gun violence in Kansas City, Missouri, and both agree the killings must stop.

Kourtney Freeman, 11, is the latest child killed by gun violence.

“You can compare a killing in Kansas City to a commercial, 'You're guaranteed one,'" said Pat Clarke, President of the Oak Park Neighborhood.

Freeman’s death caused emotional pain for many in the community.

“When you look at the faces of the family and without saying a word, you can see the hurt, it don't measure up. It just don't add up,” said Clarke.

That's true for for parents like Thomas Simmons, who lost his son to gun violence a year ago.

“Everyday that goes by, not one day that goes by, I don't think about my son,” Simmons said. "It's an empty spot in you for the rest of your life that'll never leave you.”

The death of a child from gun violence is something Rosilyn Temple knows well.

Her son was killed in 2011.

“You have an out-of-body experience,"Temple said. "Everybody is around and everybody is wanting and wanting and you are just trying to breathe, just trying to live another minute sometimes. When you carry a child for nine months you bond. That's a bond, that's a bonding that I can't explain.”

Now she is helping Kourtney Freeman's family mourn their loss and heal.

Temple says she hurts, but is not surprised by Kourtney's death.

“ I said enough is enough before, but Kansas City has to do better," Temple said. "We have to find one common goal where we can come together. We have to come together and stop this violence.”

