Park Hill alumnus' parents ‘relieved’ after KC product claims silver in Tokyo

Chris Nilsen finishes 2nd with 5.97 meter jump
Aaron Ladd/KSHB
Chris Nilsen's parents still can’t believe their son is an Olympic silver medalist. Nilsen, a Park Hill alumnus, competed in pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 03, 2021
“To see him win the silver medal,” Mark Nilsen said Tuesday, donning a United States Olympic hat with a track-and-field pin protruding from the side. “That's just not a high I'm gonna come down from too fast."

Making his first Olympic appearance, Nilsen, a 23-year-old Park Hill alumnus competing in pole vault, claimed second place with a personal best vault of 5.97 meters.

“To see it come to fruition... and especially in his first Olympic experience, it's just incredible," Karen Nilsen said. "He's worked very, very hard and deserves it very much.”

Nilsen’s family said their small watch party featured plenty of nerves before the ultimate feeling of relief after the University of South Dakota standout landed on the podium.

Nilsen’s medal ceremony can be seen exclusively Tuesday night on KSHB 41.

