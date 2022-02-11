Park Hill community reacts to protest demanding teacher's termination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, students protested at Park Hill High School in response to allegations of a teacher saying a racial slur earlier this week.

Students are demanding the district fire that teacher, but the principal who supported their sit-in, said there’s a process that needs to happen.

A flurry of videos on social media galvanized dozens of students to take part in a protest at the high school's gym.

Freshman Lucy Gase skipped world history to join them.

"We’re trying to hold Park Hill accountable for like hiring these sorts of teachers that you know do these wrong actions," Gase said.

She's referring to an incident that took place Monday at the school, when a student allegedly said the n-word several times and the teacher in question repeated it.

"We definitely can do better as a district and this is definitely wrong," Gase said.

The teacher is on leave as the district investigates, but students want him out now.

Park Hill High School principal Brad Kincheloe, sent a letter to parents on Thursday after the protest.

"The law requires us to provide due process when we learn that someone might have violated our policies, and this can take some time," Kincheloe said in the letter.

Dr. Jeanette Cowherd, the superintendent at the Park Hill School District, expressed concern about the incident during a Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.

"As a district, this underscores the need for the work that we are doing for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging," Cowherd said.

"I don't think it's enough. I constantly hear my student coming home complaining about the atmosphere that’s accepted here at the school," Bianca Fennix, a Park Hill parent said.

Gase urges the district to be more inclusive.

"I do think that we accomplished something today and even our principal said that you know, today was a pretty significant day in Park Hill history," Gase said.

Gase said students are planning to do another sit-in Friday.