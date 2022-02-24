Watch
Park Hill High School teacher who repeated racial slur at student to retire

District was in process of terminating him
Posted at 10:05 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 23:05:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Park Hill High School teacher who repeated a racial slur at a student will retire, the district announced Wednesday.

The teacher was placed on leave on Feb. 8 after repeating the language during class.

A spokeswoman for the district said he was notified on Feb. 16 that the district had began his termination process.

The same day, the teacher submitted his retirement which will be effective March 1.

He will remain on leave pending his retirement.

The incident prompted students at Park Hill High School to stage a protest and demanded the teacher be terminated.

