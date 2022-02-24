Park Hill High School teacher who repeated racial slur at student to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Park Hill High School teacher who repeated a racial slur at a student will retire, the district announced Wednesday.

The teacher was placed on leave on Feb. 8 after repeating the language during class.

A spokeswoman for the district said he was notified on Feb. 16 that the district had began his termination process.

The same day, the teacher submitted his retirement which will be effective March 1.

He will remain on leave pending his retirement.