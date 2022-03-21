Parkville woman identified as victim in Friday’s deadly I-70 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim in Friday’s deadly crash involving two semi tractor-trailers and a pickup truck on Interstate 70 has been identified as a 60-year-old Parkville woman.

The truck and one of the semis were on eastbound I-70 shortly after 7:30 a.m. near mile-marker 412 when a sideswipe triggered a deadly sequence, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log .

After the truck hit the semi on the right side, the semi hit the inside barrier dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes.

A westbound semi driven by Sherri Wheeler, 60, then struck the semi after it hit the median barrier.

Wheeler died in the crash, which closed I-70 for several hours Friday.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with a “suspected minor injury,” while the driver of the eastbound semi was taken to a different hospital with a “suspected serious injury,” according to the crash log.