Party store in Brookside is helping Chiefs fans get ready for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII intensifies, Chiefs fans are flooding to Brookside Party Warehouse, to stock up on game day essentials and transform their homes into the ultimate watch party.

Brookside Party Warehouse has seen a surge in sales, with fans eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown. Jerri Brandon the owner of the shop said they have been busy since the AFC Championship.

"Smart people are already getting it because everywhere in town is selling out. I know this because people come here and say, well, I can't find them anywhere. Well, I have them for a minute, a minute more," said Brandon.

“My pre-sales have been outstanding," said Brandon. "And we're not even to the last few days before, we're now, where people are gonna come get them and go, so we're gonna have sore fingers.”

The store provides a variety of items for your Super Bowl party ranging from napkins, cups, noisemakers and their specialty balloons. Brandon said orders have been overwhelming.

“The day after the [AFC Championship] game that we won and everybody started coming in, I was on the phone or texting my reps, "send me two more shippers of Chiefs plates, send me, you know, more poppers, more noisemakers, more balloons," said Brandon.

Chiefs fan like Joseph Cherrito always count on Brookside Party Warehouse for all his party needs.

“This is the most amazing store for anyone that needs Chiefs gear," said Cherrito. "They have the funnest, awesome, most awesome Chiefs attire. And as you can see, Samantha has her beads. And we've got a few more things we're going to bring to Vegas, and we can't wait.”

The store will be open on Sunday from 11am-3:00pm for fans needing last minute items. Brandon is also already planning for the Chiefs Parade ahead of time to make sure fans have all they need for next week, if the Chiefs come out victorious this Sunday.

__