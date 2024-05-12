Patients and families pour out love for Children's Mercy Hospital nurses during National Nurses Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Nurses Week gave patients and their families the chance to show love and respect for the work of nurses across the area, including those at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Nurses welcome newborns into the world and provide peace and comfort to those at the end of their lives.

“Some of the most heartwarming moments were those babies who had really rough transitions into life, and you got to get a baby out to hold with a mom for the first time or to hold for a dad for the first time, and just being there for those special moments that not all people get to experience on the other side,” said Annie Craig, Senior Director of Children’s Mercy Hospital's Neonatal and Perinatal Services.

The hospital's nurses found out their hard work does not go unnoticed.

Local businesses delivered meals, coffee, flowers, and even sweatshirts for all 3,400 Children’s Mercy Hospital nurses in the area.

Nurses make up the largest part of the healthcare workforce.

They are the primary health providers for patients in hospitals and give people the most long-term care in the nation, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses.

While the past week was about celebrating nurses, it also served as a reminder about challenges nurses face every day.

“Even on the hardest days as a nurse, you’re able to make impact and you are important," Craig said. "And these families, the patients, the moms and dads and extended families, support partners, they remember you for the rest of their lives. So even when it’s hard, even when it’s the most challenging day of your life, you were making an impact and making a difference,” Craig said.

Craig said the passion she sees among her colleagues is a special calling they all share.

“Nurses are the heart of healthcare. We are here because of the kids and their families and the babies that we serve." Craig said. "Nurses are at the bedside 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They work nights, weekends, holidays and we are here to support them."

Craig said the theme for Children's Mercy nurses during the special week was a journey of love and she felt that love all around her.