Patrick Mahomes’ first Whataburger opens Tuesday

Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 10:42:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Will he or won’t he be at the grand opening of his restaurant group’s first Whataburger? Chiefs fans are asking themselves that question as they wait in line for the opening of the fast-food location partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He is from Texas. Whataburger is from Texas. And I’m from Texas. We’re all from Texas,” said Karen Andrews, who now lives in Tonganoxie and arrived at Whataburger a full 12 hours before it opened.

First in line was father and daughter Medbour and Bella Chavez. The Chiefs fans arrived at 8 p.m. Monday.

“I woke up three times just to make sure we didn’t oversleep,” admitted 11-year-old Bella.

Mahomes is part of a group called KMO Burger, which will open a total of 30 Whataburger franchises in Kansas City, Wichita and St. Joseph between now and 2028.

The first location owned by KMO Burger opens Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 10780 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The burger corporation and local police anticipate large crowds, as we saw with the first four Whataburger restaurants which opened in the region. Police are routing all Whataburger traffic through the right lane of westbound Parallel Parkway between 106th Street and Village West Parkway.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan guides you through the route you can take to get your hands on a Whataburger from the new location.

Mahomes has previously spoken about his love for Whataburger and the restaurant’s fancy ketchup.

"I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger," Mahomes said in a press release last year. "I'm excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home."

Fans hope to receive the gift from Mahomes himself Tuesday.

