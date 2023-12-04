PawsAbilities seeks donations to remedy damaged storefront, return to serving students

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe nonprofit that employs people with disabilities is working to rebuild its space after a vehicle crashed into the storefront Saturday.

PawsAbilities creates dog treats, bandanas and toys while teaching students skills for future jobs.

“Obviously, we are all passionate about what we do, and that’s serving our students,” said Debbie Horn, the program’s executive director. “For them, it is their place to be and go. It’s where they get their daily routine and their socialization. Of course, most importantly, their job training and job support.”

A few PawsAbilities students stopped by the store Monday and shared what the program means to them.

“PawsAbilities has given me so much with all of my friendships and relationships,” said student Christina Eidt. “Some of my best friends are because of this.”

Sam Charpentier said he’s been with the organization since the beginning. He walked KSHB 41 through his workspace and shared how it feels to know PawsAbilities will be back soon.

“I love everybody here,” he said.

PawsAbilities is asking for donations and orders from the community to support their rebuilding effort.

