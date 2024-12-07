Planned Parenthood’s national president visits Missouri as debate over Amendment 3 continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday was the first full day in Missouri with Amendment 3 as law. It paves the way for clinics to begin offering abortions.

But Planned Parenthood argues it cannot offer the service until a judge rules on exactly how Amendment 3 applies to several laws surrounding abortion access.

“Missourians have the right to abortion in this state,” explained Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood’s national president and CEO. “They also have a number of other restrictions that have been on the books over these years. Ensuring all these restrictions are lifted and care can be provided is what the work is right now.”

Charlie Keegan Alexis McGill Johnson

Wednesday lawyers for Planned Parenthood asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit it filed after voters approved Amendment 3 in November.

At the center of the lawsuit is whether Amendment 3 supersedes several laws around abortion; laws like requiring women to visit a doctor twice at least 72 hours apart before receiving an abortion.

Planned Parenthood asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction. This would essentially strike down the ancillary laws - often called “trap laws” - while the lawsuit proceeds.

Missouri’s solicitor general argued the ancillary laws should remain in effect and the judge shouldn’t grant the injunction.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have a regular trial with real witnesses and prove our case six months or a year from now,” Solicitor General Josh Divine said after Wednesday’s court hearing.

Jake Weller

Judge Jerri Zhang has not issued a ruling on the preliminary injunction request. Planned Parenthood was hoping to receive the ruling as Amendment 3 took effect this week.

“It’s anticipation, it’s excitement. They are ready,” McGill Johnson said of clinics in Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis preparing to offer abortion services should the judge approve the injunction.

Planned Parenthood’s local chapter issued this statement Friday.

"The court is no doubt carefully analyzing years of anti-abortion laws and multiple outright bans on abortion. We know that review takes time. Complicating the process, however, is an Attorney General's office that has made clear it will fight tooth and nail to prevent Missourians from accessing their new constitutional right to reproductive freedom. As of today, Missourians have an unrealized constitutional right. They are entitled to access abortion under the state’s constitution, and every day they cannot get that care here at home, their rights are being violated.”

