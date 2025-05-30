Pleasant Hill sees steady population growth, attracts younger residents

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Pleasant Hill is experiencing notable growth as more people seek small-town life, according to local officials.

The town's median age is around 35 years, keeping it positioned as a place to raise families.

"We felt like it was time to move back to the Midwest," said Kyle and Shannon Griffith, who relocated to Pleasant Hill from Washington, D.C.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Kyle and Shannon Griffith are parents to four children. They wanted to raise their family in the midwest.

The Griffiths were drawn to Pleasant Hill's location and amenities. "So, making sure we weren't too far from church, the shopping that we were used to, we wanted to be, you know, within 30 minutes of the shopping that we like. So that was the main thing, you know, that we looked into. But we ended up having a lot more here than what we even kind of expected," they said.

U.S. Census data shows consistent population growth in Pleasant Hill over the past two decades. The 2020 Census recorded 8,777 residents in the town.

The more significant population jump occurred between 2000 and 2010, with an increase of more than 2,500 people.

Mayor John King attributes this growth to people seeking a slower pace in a quieter community.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB John King, Mayor of Pleasant Hill

"Like any community, we don't have a huge business. You know, you have your grocery store, your banks, drugstores, hardware store, and that's what we're seeing with this increase in population. Now people want some of the amenities that they had in Lee's Summit in Blue Springs. And so that spurs growth," King said.

The town is responding to this growth by improving amenities to attract and retain residents. New and improved parks are among the developments that have made the town more appealing.

The Griffiths appreciate these improvements. "I think our thoughts are, it'll be really difficult if we do want to leave at some point, because this, Pleasant Hill, has checked so many of the boxes," they said.

The next U.S. Census in 2030 will provide further insights into Pleasant Hill's growth trajectory, particularly with new housing being built and new businesses establishing themselves in the community.

