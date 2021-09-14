Police close stretch of I-29 in Northland due to armed party near highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have closed a stretch of I-29 in the Northland as they attempt to arrest a person they believe is armed next to the highway.

As of 1:15 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies had blocked off I-29 between N. Oak Trafficway and the I-29/I-35 split.

There was no immediate information on the length of the closure.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The nearby St. Pius X High School has been placed on lockdown while police attempt to arrest the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

