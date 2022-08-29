KCPD provides new details regarding vehicle suspected of killing killed math teacher Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police released new details Monday regarding the search for a vehicle that struck and killed a teacher Saturday morning.

KCPD investigators are searching for a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX, which have damage to its right front passenger side and the grill area of the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen going south on View High Drive towards Lee’s Summit.

KCPD announced Saturday that officers were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision, which killed Charlie Criniere. The Martin City K-8 teacher died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was traveling south on View High Drive, when it struck the bicyclist and fled the scene without stopping, according to police.

Friends and family are hoping for answers while mourning him.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .