Police charge man, 62, in connection to shooting death Wednesday in Midtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges connected to the early Wednesday morning shooting death of a man at Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Andrew H. Bostic, 62, was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon by firing from a car and armed criminal action that led to the shooting death of Patrick George.

According to court documents filed by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office, police tracked down Bostic using a combination of surveillance footage, traffic cameras across the city and automated license plate readers.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard after a witness found a male lying on the ground unresponsive.

The man, who appeared to have a gunshot wounds to his back and neck, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Despite the shooting, police did not locate any shell casings around the scene.

Using security footage from a nearby business, police identified a vehicle interacting with the victim around 3:55 a.m. As the video continued, the situation appears to escalate as the victim started to move his body like he was "shadow boxing."

At 3:56 a.m. video shows the victim throwing a traffic cone at the car. Moments later, the victim appears to duck or double over as he started running northbound away from the car. The victim eventually collapsed midway on the sidewalk

Using city traffic cameras from the time of the shooting and automated license plate readers, police were able to track down a MO license plate responded to be registered to a maroon 2013 GMC Terrain registered to Bostic.

Investigators tracked Bostic down to an apartment building just east of the Country Club Plaza.

When detectives arrived at the apartment building, they bumped into Bostic, at which point Bostic is alleged to have said "I believe you guys are here for me."

In an interview with police, Bostic said he was out getting something to eat Wednesday morning and eventually encountered the victim. Bostic said the victim approached his car and busted his window, leaving Bostic thinking the suspect was attempting to get into his car.

Bostic admitted to firing a shot from his gun and allegedly told detectives he was in the car that was driving away.

"Look, I wasn't looking for trouble," Bostic allegedly told investigators. "I saw something on his face."

