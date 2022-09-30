Police commissioners narrow search for new KCPD chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for the next Kansas City, Missouri, Police chief will enter a new stage next month.

The Board of Police Commissioners said Friday it has narrowed down the number of candidates for chief, though in a statement, it did not include a specific number.

During the initial review, the Public Sector Search and Consulting firm interviewed 21 candidates. The firm was hired by the board for the purpose of finding the next chief.

In October, police commissioners plan to meet with the remaining candidates.

“The BOPC is thankful to have had so many qualified candidates apply for the position,” the statement read.

Commissioners said the pool will be reduced further, and they will update the public with more information as the process progresses.

The search is to replace former Chief Rick Smith, who retired from the position earlier this year .

Between Smith’s retirement and the hiring of the next chief, Joseph Mabin has served as Interim Chief .

