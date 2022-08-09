Police: No wrongdoing found by Lincoln Prep staff member accused of inappropriate communication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation looking into whether a staff member at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy had inappropriate communication with a student has concluded.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, investigators found no criminal violations against the staff member.

On May 4, the staff member was removed from the school after administration received reports of the communication.

In response to the incident, several students staged a walkout at the school a few days after the staff member was removed.

The students told KSHB 41 at the time that their safety concerns weren't being addressed by the district.

However, the district said it remained committed to working with students to address their concerns.

A spokesperson for KCPD said the case has been closed.

