Potential legal battle looms over Kansas' new redistricting map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A potential legal battle is looming over a new congressional map district map passed by Kansas lawmakers.

Critics of the new map have levied concerns about how the map, known as "Ad Astra 2," splits the 3rd congressional district.

Some of the changes include splitting Wyandotte County along the Interstate 70 corridor and adding Franklin and Anderson Counties.

Opponents of the map argue that the new map will make it more difficult for Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids to win the Kansas' 3rd district, which would damage representation of minorities.

During a meeting on Thursday morning, members of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), slammed the new map calling it a "blatant gerrymander."

"Republicans diluted voices over their most populous and diverse region of the state for partisan gain," Eric Holder Jr., Chairman of the NRDC said. "And in doing so they ignored both the will of the people and decades of precedent."

Holder continued to say that the NDRC would challenge the map in state court within days.

"Republicans made it clear that they'll do anything, I mean anything, to gerrymander," Holder said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the map last week , but both the Kansas Senate and House voted this week to overturn her veto.

