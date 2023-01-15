Potential next steps for short-term rentals in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors throughout Kansas City, Missouri, are waiting to see what the city council does next when it comes to short-term rentals.

Thursday, the council voted to put two questions on the April ballot , including a proposition for short-term rentals incurring taxes and fees similar to what hotels have to pay .

As conversation surrounding the topic continues, city leaders admit this is just the beginning .

“But the goal really is not simple taxation,” said councilman Eric Bunch after Thursday’s meeting. “The goal really is clear enforcement, consistent enforcement.”

With the NFL Draft looming , the ordinances are opening up an opportunity to capture a considerable amount of cash from out-of-town visitors.

However, a recent city audit found only 7% of short-term rentals are licensed.

“First of all, we have a further step to make sure that anyone who is unlicensed cannot be advertising on the various platforms,” Bunch said, explaining there is more work to be done.

Cities like Chicago have adopted rules requiring short-term rental hosts to list their city license numbers online. Those who do not comply could be fined or removed from short-term rental sites.

“Under our current code of ordinances, it is not a violation, necessarily, simply to advertise your short-term rental without a license. We have to change that,” Bunch said. “In cases where other cities have done that, they have had a much better relationship with the third parties like Airbnb and VRBO to delist those folks. That’s the goal there.”

Bunch says the city’s legal team is reviewing this option as a solution to the large number of unlicensed rentals.

