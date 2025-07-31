'A mixed bag;' De Soto neighbors react to potential mixed-use housing, retail development

DE SOTO, Kan. — A huge development proposal back in De Soto could bring more rooftops and more. I'm part of the Powering Change team that's covering the huge Panasonic plant, which includes its job opportunities and regional impact.

De Soto neighbors react to potential mixed-use housing, retail development

In Johnson County, we talk about and hear about the “housing crisis” and the need for “more affordable housing” often. It’s something my colleagues and I here at KSHB 41 have covered extensively.

The De Soto City Council made a motion to approve a public hearing for a development proposal for Thursday, September 4th. This proposed development would create 102 single family homes, 350 apartment units, a 120-room limited-service hotel, and 3 quick service restaurants at the northeast corner of K-10 Highway and Kill Creek Road in De Soto. The estimated price for the single-family homes is listed as $450,000, with apartment rentals around $1.65 per square foot.

Documents related to this proposal (and presented at July’s City Council meeting) also give more insight on how this plan aligns with De Soto’s housing goals. The documents cite a 2021 Johnson County Community Housing Study, which appeared to report that De Soto needs at least 700 more homes – a mix of owned and rented – by 2030.

Keep in mind that this study was done before Panasonic announced it was coming to De Soto. The documents go on to write that De Soto anticipates the need for even more homes now, because of Panasonic and the many other developments we’re tracking in De Soto.

GRATA Development LLC is listed as the developers. The developers are asking the City Council to consider some incentives to help pay for these infrastructure costs. The proposal lists several infrastructure needs, like a sanitary sewer interceptor, a new collector street, turn lanes on Kill Creek Road, and residential subdivision enhancements (like streets and sidewalks).

The developer is looking to pay for some of these costs through a rural housing incentive district (RHID). If approved, the RHID would reimburse these public improvement costs and other incentives for 25 years. This is what will be discussed at the September 4th public comment session.

I spoke to De Soto residents Don and Diane Kehres about their thoughts and concerns with this development, given all the changes they've already seen in their area.

Elyse Schoenig | KSHB Don Kehres - De Soto resident

“There has been a lot of growth. The potential is there, things are happening, community wise,” Don said. “I think one of the concerns I would have is that, if they build it, will they come?

Don and Diane have lived in De Soto for about a decade now.

Elyse Schoenig | KSHB Don & Diane Kehres - De Soto residents

“I think the most important thing for me is, what are people anticipating the effect that the influx of that many people in one spot would have on our city infrastructure right now?” Diane said.

“I think overall, it's kind of a mixed bag at this point, but only time will tell,” Don said.

De Soto Mayor Rick Walker shared this statement with KSHB 41 on this development:

“Housing is in crisis nationwide, and here in De Soto, we’re committed to doing what we can to be part of the solution. This proposed development is being considered under a Reinvestment Housing Incentive District (RHID)—a tool communities can use to help developers bring housing options to market at a lower price point than would otherwise be possible.

If approved, the project would support our goal of offering a broader mix of housing types and price points—meeting the needs of our community. Just as importantly, it allows us to make infrastructure investments without placing additional tax burden on current residents.

We know how important it is to grow in a way that reflects our community values, and we’ll continue reviewing every project with care to ensure that De Soto remains a great place to live—for today’s residents and for future generations.”