New housing units are popping up all over De Soto.

New housing units are popping up all over De Soto.

Construction is a result of a need for more housing due to an influx of jobs coming to the city.

However, as De Soto continues to grow, change can come with a cost.

De Soto seniors concerned about rent, cost-of-living increases

Residents at Valley Springs Senior Apartments in De Soto received a notice on their doors last week about a rent increase.

For some of the residents, rent could go up by 50%.

A tenant, who wanted to remain anonymous due to being on government assistance and wanting to protect the negotiation process, said they believe many residents will have to move.

They told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson, Panasonic's facility could be why the cost of living is going up.

"I’m almost safe because I do have housing assistance. But even so, my portion per month will go up and if it does go up, I would be taking my money that I budget for food out of that budget and pay for the rent."

The tenant's rent is $800.

Notices sent out to tenants state rent for a one-bedroom apartment will increase to $1,200. The rate for a two-bedroom will be $1,400.

After bringing concerns to the property manager, the tenant said it appears management could negotiate a rate that will allow them to stay.

"Realize the type of income we all have and know that we are seniors and may or may not have a disability and those who struggle to put food on the table, now have to struggle on finding money to pay rent," the tenant said.

Commercial Management Inc., which owns Valley Springs, initially agreed to an interview with KSHB 41. The management company backed out and sent a statement instead.

"We understand that many of our tenants are on fixed incomes, and we want to assure you that we are mindful of this. Our priority is to keep our valued tenants in their homes, and raising the rent isn’t a decision we make lightly. It comes simply from economic necessity. Unfortunately, we are experiencing increases in insurance, property taxes and repair costs, all of which are beyond our control," said Executive Vice President Cathy Feriend.

The company added the rent increase is within the approved rents for Johnson County.

For tenants with housing vouchers, the company must first get the increase approved with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Rent increases are effective Sept. 1 or upon lease renewal for existing tenants.

Commercial Management said they have been helping tenants navigate the increase.

The company posted a follow-up notice to units on Tuesday, reiterating their priority is to work with tenants on an individual basis and keep them in their homes.

"Everyday there's changes," a tenant told KSHB 41. "It just depends on how the person reacts to it and fights for what they believe in."

The apartment complex is privately owned.

KSHB 41 asked the City of De Soto if officials are discussing ways to provide assistance in these situations. We are still waiting on a response.