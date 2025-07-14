This story is part of an ongoing series, Powering Change: Panasonic and De Soto . If you'd like to share your excitement or concerns about the electric vehicle battery plant, you can do so here.

One of the largest battery manufacturers, Panasonic, has started production in De Soto.

But local residents and business owners have mixed feelings about the changes coming to their small town.

'It's a typical day': De Soto residents react to Panasonic grand opening

Scott Hill, owner of JT's Bar and Grill, sees opportunity in the development.

"Being a business owner, I can't argue with more rooftops," Hill said.

Caroline Hogan Scott Hill owns the widely popular JT's Bar and Grill in De Soto, Kan.

However, not everyone shares his enthusiasm. Some residents have concerns about the impact on their community.

"I don't think we're going to be able to handle the traffic," said longtime resident Jay Lord. "People don't want ... they moved here cause it's a small town."

Caroline Hogan Jay Lord is nervous the city won't be able to handle the amount of traffic that comes with the new Panasonic plant.

For others, like Loya Beery, Panasonic's opening day was just another day.

"I went to the chiropractor for a sore back, but other than that, it's a typical day," Beery said.

Caroline Hogan Loya Beery points out some of her favorite things in the shop.

Bailey's Buy Sell and Trade offers a glimpse into the area's diverse history and culture. Beery's family has owned the shop's building for about a century.

While the town transforms outside, the shop preserves De Soto's history inside.

Caroline Hogan Loya Beery's family has owned the building where Bailey's Buy Sell and Trade lives for close to a century.

"This kind of slows you down, and you look back in time to see what people liked," Beery said.

As Panasonic becomes part of De Soto's story, residents are adapting to their new reality.

A moment years in the making: Panasonic celebrates grand opening

"We'll just have to wait and see what happens," Lord said.

Through any positives and negatives along the way, Beery said De Soto will "just learn to live with it."

