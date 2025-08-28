‘There's a song in that,’ How Kansas landed the $4 billion Panasonic plant with a song inspired by the company

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto represents proof that Kansas can compete on a global scale for major international projects.

How Kansas landed Panasonic plant with a song

Ryan Wills, deputy chief of staff to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland, played a key role in the pursuit from the beginning. As the state competed for the project, Wills found inspiration in Panasonic's seven core principles, including fairness, teamwork and gratitude.

"It was just kind of random. After reading those, I'm like, you know, there's a song in that," Wills said.

KSHB Ryan Wills

The song wasn't delivered through a simple email. Instead, Wills found a vintage Panasonic boombox online, loaded it with the song, and shipped it directly to company leadership.

"That's how we delivered it," Wills said.

Gov. Laura Kelly later acknowledged the unconventional approach's success.

"I could never have imagined the Panasonic boombox I sent with a recording of the song would be the reason Kansas got the gold," Kelly said.

State of Kansas "Seven Things We Say"

While the song may have been catchy, Wills emphasized that the Kansas people and their alignment with Panasonic's values ultimately secured the deal.

"It really did take a village," Wills said. “A good example of teamwork in action.”

The project brings thousands of jobs to Kansas, with hiring currently on track. Panasonic is operating with one production line and expects to be fully operational by 2026.

"It wasn't just to write a little song. It was to play a small part in landing the largest economic project in our state's history," Wills said.

A company spokesperson says hiring continues, with around 1,200 employees already hired and 4,000 total positions remaining the goal.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."