With Panasonic plant in De Soto on track to open this year, hiring efforts are large focus

DE SOTO, Kan. — Kansas leaders and Panasonic representatives alike shared a glimpse at where progress stands at the Panasonic plant in De Soto, while also pointing to what's next and how they plan to get there.

Panasonic's plant under construction is expected to be "the largest battery factory in the world" when it's complete.

In the small town of De Soto, Kansas, the company should be mass producing 2170 electrical vehicle batteries by early 2025.

The $4 billion plant is now months away from opening its doors at the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

"Where De Soto meets rural Johnson County and where we want to grow and innovate and provide that opportunity for future Johnson County, but there needed to be a reason, a spark, and Panasonic truly has been that spark," Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly said.

KSHB 41 News staff Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly

Kelly’s dad used to work at the plant. Now, Kelly’s job is making sure the county is ready.

In a facility tour Friday morning, Panasonic confirmed to KSHB 41 they still plan to employ 4,000 people.

"We'll train anyone that wants to be a part of what we're doing here as well as experienced maintenance technician roles, leadership roles across HR, supply chain, operations, quality," Kristen Walters, vice president of HR for Panasonic North America, said.

KSHB 41 News staff Kristen Walters, vice president of HR for Panasonic North America

Walters said hiring efforts are a large focus right now.

She said 400 employees have already been hired, with a goal of reaching 1,000 employees by this summer.

And to get there, everyone's a recruiter, even Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

"If anybody is looking, you got any friends, let them know," Kelly said.

KSHB 41 News staff Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The governor first announced the plant in 2022. She and state lawmakers committed $820 million in tax incentives.

Ever since, De Soto has been preparing for all that comes with a huge facility: new jobs, increased traffic, industrial growth and more.

