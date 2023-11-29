Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson announces bid for Johnson County sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village's chief of police is looking to step into a new role in the Kansas City area.

Chief Byron Roberson (Democrat) announced Wednesday that he is joining the race for Johnson County sheriff.

Online records show that Roberson filed to run against incumbent Sheriff Calvin Hayden (Republican).

Hayden has not officially filed for re-election, but the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KSHB 41 that he plans to run for a third term.

Roberson has served as Prairie Village's police chief since Jan. 4, 2021. He has over 25 years of experience as a police officer in Prairie Village and Mission Hills. Prior to becoming a police officer, Roberson spent eight years in the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve, one of which was of active deployment in Desert Storm.

“As police chief, I’ve seen firsthand the lack of collaboration between municipal police departments and leadership at the sheriff’s office,” Roberson said in a written statement. “As sheriff, I’ll open those lines of communication and partner with local departments for a safer Johnson County.”

Roberson also said he aims to prioritize mental health, crisis intervention and de-escalation training.

Republican Doug Bedford also threw his hat in the ring for the position of Johnson County sheriff. Bedford has an extensive history working with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office from 1997 to 2021, and served as undersheriff in his last four years with the office.

Bedford will face Hayden in the 2024 Republican Primary.

Hayden began his career with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in 1981 and was previously elected Johnson County commissioner from the Sixth District.

Hayden has faced criticism from county officials for his investigation of alleged voter fraud from the 2020 elections.